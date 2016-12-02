Kelvin Jones talks blues, acoustics and firing TVs into space

Free to pursue pop, Kelvin recorded the upbeat and soulful Stop The Moment last year after signing with Sony. “I remember when we went to meet labels, and management were marketing me as a male Tracy Chapman.”

While acknowledging a similarity in vocal style, Jones wears his true influences on his sleeve. at least, he wears one on his forearm in the shape of a ‘BB’ inscribed in a circle (cleverly reminiscent of the way Egyptian kings’ names were always written within rounded cartouches). this pop man is a blues boy.

“The way I discovered blues was through John Mayer. I thought ‘I like this guy - kind of pop’ and then I saw Where The Light Is which is my favourite album. I traced that back to his heroes: who did he listen to? That was Stevie Ray Vaughn, BB King, Albert King… it goes on and on and all the way back to Robert Johnson.”

Sure enough, the shuffly, dusty feel of Call You Home is reminiscent of some of the old delta tunes. However, Kelvin’s music, by his own admission, is pop through and through. since everybody knows what the blues formula is, we ask him about ‘the pop formula’.

“I’ve been doing a lot of writing in the last two months ,which has made me sick of pop,” Jones says. “I love pop. I can be sick of pop and love pop. I can’t do anything else. That’s all I write. It’s the same with blues. For a while I was sick because I couldn’t listen to I-IV-V again. There is something about the blues formula. The idea is ‘what else can you do that’s new over this?’ These are the chords, what can you do over this that’s gonna make me think of something else?

“Interestingly enough, pop is exactly the same,” he adds. “Pop gives us a big chorus that’s going to catch my heart before I even realise it. It’s very simple, but it’s about what else you can do over the same old formula.

“Typically in pop you go verse, chorus, verse, chorus, middle eight, quiet chorus, big chorus. But it’s playing around with that that excites me. Dylan would do just verses - all verse and no chorus - and it’s still pop.”