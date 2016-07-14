Keith Richards reveals the one guitar he couldn't live without

Over his five-and-a-half decade career with The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has built up a fair old collection of guitars, but as part of his Ask Keith video series, the guitar icon has revealed which is his absolute fave.

The answer is, of course, his Fender Telecaster, "just because I know him so well, and we're married".

Keef doesn't specify which Telecaster he's referring to, but we'd wager it's Micawber, the five-string, PAF-sporting Blonde Tele that was given to the Rolling Stone on his 27th birthday by Eric Clapton.

That settles that, then. Oh, and if you want to learn to play a Tele like the man himself, consult our Keith Richards-style open G tuning lesson.