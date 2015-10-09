Jon McClure's 7 steps to making the best album of your career

An artist calling their latest album the best they've ever made is no great shock. It would be an incredibly honest individual to give any less of a backing while promoting their new work.

But, when Jon McClure, the unspeakably northern frontman for Reverend and the Makers, tells MusicRadar that Mirrors, the band's fifth long player, is their finest to date, we're inclined to believe him.

“It's the best album we've ever made,” he beams. “The response from people that have heard it has been amazing. Long may it continue.”

And it's not just McClure that thinks highly of Mirrors, the band has a real buzz about them for the first time since they broke onto the scene in 2007.

“It's really weird, we're getting played on the radio and people that didn't want to talk to us before all of a sudden want to interview us. That's all you can hope for from your music, for it to reach a wider audience.”

So, with a career-defining record in the can (and set for release on 9 October), we grilled McClure on just how you go about making the best album of your life.

Don't over think it

"We decided to go in and mess around with just me and Ed [Cosens, guitar]. Three weeks later we had an album. I've laboured over albums for ages, it's taken a year and has turned out shit anyway. This just fell out in three weeks.

"I think in the past I fell into the trap of making music to order. Thinking I had to make an album sound like how we were supposed to sound. It was also a little bit, being dead honest, thinking I wanted to get back on the radio so we ended up writing just shit.

I would love to tell the 18-year-old Jon McClure that. But he would have just told me to f**k off

"The last album is a bit patchy. There's one or two good tunes on it but I don't really dig it. Where as this one you can hear how good it is. The weird thing is that the moment we stopped trying to get on the radio we got on the fucking radio!

"Forget the radio, forget the press, forget what you think you're supposed to do. If you know it's good, pursue it. I would love to tell the 18-year-old Jon McClure that. But he would have just told me to f**k off."