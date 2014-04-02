Johnny Foreigner - You Can Do Better review

Brummy vowel-phobes Johnny Foreigner return with their fourth album in possession of an extra guitarist and new purpose.

Previous album ...Vs Everything was ambitious in its 17 tracks, but in truth, that extended running order was probably around five songs too long. Here, though, things are much more focused - the band delivers 10 tracks of high-energy catchy, punky riffage and clever lyrics, and the result is all the better for it.

With new guitarist lewes Herriot adding welcome depth and riff-based interplay, You Can Do Better feels like a band who took the title to heart. They have.

4 out of 5