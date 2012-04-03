John Fogerty to release new album featuring Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket

John Fogerty and an all-star array of guests team up on Wrote A Song For Everyone

He's one of the finest and most original songwriters, singers and guitarists of his generation, and this fall, former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty will release a new album that boats an all-star lineup of guest artists.

Titled Wrote A Song For Everyone, the album, a mix of new material and classics like like Fortunate Son and Who'll Stop The Rain, sees Fogerty teamed with acts that include the Foo Fighters, Bob Seger, Keith Urban, My Morning Jacket, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson and others.

The record is Fogerty's first release since 2009's The Blue Ridge Rangers Rides Again.

Recently, the guitarist contributed the song Swamp Water as the theme to the new Fox series, The Finder. And last November, Fogerty played two sold-out shows at New York City's Beacon Theatre, during which he performed the classic Creedence albums Green River and Cosmo's Factory in their entirety.