Joe Satriani's top 5 tips for guitarists

Joe Satriani promises some surprises on his upcoming 15th solo album, slated for release this July. Since mid-January, the guitar star has been recording tracks at Skywalker Sound in Lucas Valley, California, and at 25th Street Recording in nearby Oakland with bassist Bryan Beller, drummer Marco Minnemann and keyboardist-guitarist Mike Keneally, and Satriani says that his new music is taking him into areas he's never gone before.

"There’s a lot of playing that advances things both technically and melodically," Satriani says. "From a guitarist's point of view, it's fun to hear new ground being broken. The melodies are really strong, and the arrangements push them into really cool and unexpected places. What I wanted to bring in was the high-energy performance level of Marco and Bryan along with the unpredictable musicianship of Mike Keneally. It’s a really exciting dynamic.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the new album is the linking of the music to a full-blown concept – a first for Satriani – that ties into an alter ego he's developed named Shockwave Supernova. "I never really made a concept album before," Satriani says, "or maybe it's something that I've done to some extent but never talked about. Crystal Planet [from 1998] had an internal concept that didn’t really need to be discussed to the audience. In this particular case, I had an internal dramatization on stage in Singapore, the last show of the Unstoppable Momentum tour, and I was telling myself, ‘You’ve got to stop playing with your teeth. Every night you’re just scraping the enamel off.’ And it’s true – in the last two years, I must’ve played with my teeth more than I’ve done in my entire life."

As Satriani describes it, his own relationship with the character of Shockwave Supernova is the impetus for the new album. "I had a funny thought that I use this alter ego to kind of push me out there and be a showman," he says, "because that’s not really how I am – I’m usually more the shy, retiring type. Then I had this daydream that Shockwave has come to the end of the road, and the artist that dreamt him up has to retire him. But then he realizes that he really has to turn him into something else, something better. The songs that I’ve been writing over the past two years sort of address that transformation, what this guy Shockwave is thinking. It’s a crazy, funny concept."

All three musicians – Beller, Minnemann and regular touring member Keneally – circled the world with Satriani on the Unstoppable Momentum tour, and the guitarist says that they've developed a musical shorthand that is making the recent recording sessions a breeze. "We don't have to discuss a lot, so that makes things fun and easy," Satriani notes. "These guys bring in a totally different attitude from other people I’ve worked with. I sent them demos 10 days before we went in the studio – I didn’t want them to get too locked into anything – and they’ve been sort of reinterpreting things in the studio, which is what I want. I ask them for different variations on how they think they might want to play something. Most of the time, that new path is what we end of going with."

Beller, Minnemann and Keneally will join Satch on the Shockwave world tour, set to begin in Manchester, England, on November 1. Before then, however, all three will participate in the guitarist's second annual G4 Experience that runs from June 28th thru July 2nd at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California. "Bryan and Marco will be there with their band, The Aristocrats, so we'll also have Guthrie Govan," Satriani says, "and we'll also have Animals As Leaders with Tosin Abasi. Wow, that's some lineup!

"It's going to be a real action-packed week. To not only be able to watch the other players, up close and for hours at a time every day, but to be able to talk to them and reach out and touch them, it’ll be pretty amazing for everybody who attends. Tosin and Guthrie are two of the most incredible guitarists around, and Mike Keneally is amazing in his own right. They’re all pioneers at what they do – they’re so different, but they’re also kindred spirits."

In addition to musical ability, Satriani says that he pays particular attention to players' demeanors and teaching styles when choosing participants for the G4 Experience. "These guys are all so kind and open-hearted, so that's a big reason why I wanted them," he says. "Face it: You don’t want some dick up there teaching you how to play something. [Laughs] These guys are very nice people who also happen to be motherfucker players!”

For more information and tickets for the G4 Experience, presented by Dreamcatcher Events, visit g4experience.com. And for Shockwave tour dates, including tickets and VIP packages, visit satriani.com/road. On the following pages, Joe Satrani runs down his top five tips for guitarists.