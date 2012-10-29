Joe Satriani announces UK tour and new album

Joe Satriani has announced a UK tour for 2013, alongside a new album and a career retrospective box set.
His first full tour of the UK since 2010's Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards tour, Satriani will have UK blues guitarist Matt Schofield in support.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 2 November, and are available from the credit card bookings line on 0844 888 991, or via Ticketline.
Satriani will be playing the following dates:
Saturday 8 June Manchester O2 Apollo
Sunday 9 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Monday 10 June Newcastle City Hall
Tuesday 11 June Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 12 June Bristol Colston Hall
Thursday 13 June Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Saturday 15 June Sheffield City Hall
Sunday 16 June Portsmouth Guildhall
Monday 17 June O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Tuesday 18 June London Indigo2
For more information, check out Joe Satriani's official website, or catch him on Twitter or Facebook.