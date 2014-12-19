Joe Bonamassa's top 5 tips for guitarists

Joe Bonamassa has played his fair share of swanky joints – the Royal Albert Hall, the Red Rocks Ampitheatre, the Beacon Theater – but come January he'll cross another venue off his bucket list when he performs for two nights at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"It really is something of a dream come true," Bonamassa says. "My mom and dad are coming down, so that'll be a lot of fun. It's a long way since playing the Mercury Lounge. One day, when I'm old and gray, I'll be able to go up to random people on the street and say, 'Yeah, Radio City, I played there – not one night, but two."

Sonically, Bonamassa says he prefers theaters to other venues. "I've played arenas and festivals and all those places, and they can be cold and echo-y," he notes. "Radio City will be much better when it comes to sound. And there's such a great vibe in the place, too – very welcoming."

Asked about any famous shows he's seen at Radio City, Bonamassa recalls a particular family outing to the prestigious theater when he was a teenager. "We went to see Liza Minnelli," he says. "She was doing something like a dozen dates. My manager’s dad managed Liza back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, so he got my whole family tickets; we even took my grandmother. So years from now, I can tell those same people on the street, ‘Hey, I played the same place as Liza.’ We’ll have that in common.”

After wrapping his 2014 tour in Fort Myers, Florida, Bonamassa will break for the holidays before hitting the road again in Albany, New York, on January 19, four days before his Radio City engagement. Just before closing out a banner year, Bonamassa sat down with MusicRadar to run down his top five tips for guitarists. (To purchase tickets for Joe Bonamassa at Radio City Music Hall, January 23 and 24, visit RadioCity.com.)