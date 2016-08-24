Joe Bonamassa on British blues heroes, the Bluesbreaker tone and Kossoff's chords

He’s paid tribute to Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, also BB, Albert and Freddie King. Then in July 2016, Joe Bonamassa turned his attention to the heart of his musical inspiration - the British Blues Explosion. We ventured south to find out more…

The tiny Fender Champ four feet away in the adjacent bathroom howls into life with a Bluesbreakers-style salvo

Commanding the stage at Plymouth Pavilions, a suited-and-booted Joe Bonamassa is firing full-bore from a Candy Apple Red ’65 Strat through four cranked vintage Fender Tweed amps. Set opener, This Train, comes from his latest studio album, Blues Of Desperation, which makes up plenty more of tonight’s song list alongside a handful of Bona-classics.

Newcomers are taking in for the first time what dedicated fans have come to crave: ’Massa-massive blues-rock grooves, soaring vocals and, of course, that immense electric guitar experience.

A couple of hours before the grandeur of the live show, we’re huddled in a small dressing room backstage, the main man in hoodie and jeans, cradling a ’59 Les Paul. It’s the guitar with which he’s become synonymous, and an especially apt choice for today’s conversation, because by the time you read this he will have turned his attentions to the latest of his live tribute projects, A Salute To The British Blues Explosion.

“It’s gonna be challenging,” he laughs, thumbing licks unconsciously on the Lester. “This will be the hardest one, and I think it’ll probably be the last - save the hardest and hopefully the best for last!”

The tiny Fender Champ four feet away in the adjacent bathroom howls into life with a Bluesbreakers-style salvo as your correspondent fails to suppress a giant grin. This is clearly musical home turf for the boy from New Hartford.

