Joe Bonamassa on the surprising tones behind Blues Of Desperation and being "the most overrated guitar player in the world"

How did you decide what gear to use?

“Because of the way it worked out last year, we were in the middle of a touring cycle and I had stuff kind of spread out so I ended up using my main live setup, which is the two hi-powered tweed 1959 [Fender] Twins and two [Fender] Bassmans [1957 and 1958]. Most of the record is that rig.

“I also had a tweed [Fender] Champ, which is the fuzzy part on the song, Mountain Climbing. That’s the tweed Champ and not a fuzzbox. I had a Marshall Bluesbreaker combo which I used on one song only. I had a brown [Fender] Deluxe, from 1962, which is my favourite amp. Then, I had a GA-40 Gibson Les Paul amp from 1959 and I had a reverb spring. I like to record with a reverb spring because it gives a nice sheen to the sound.

“As far as guitars, I had a ’59 Les Paul that I call ‘The Snakebite’, a ’51 Nocaster, a ’57 Blonde Stratocaster, a ’58 Gretsch Country Club and a [Gibson] Firebird III. Then I had a couple of acoustic guitars, including the Grammer Johnny Cash and this Epiphone FT-45 Cortez 1964.”

So how far had you visualised the tone for the songs on this album before you cut them in the studio?

“It’s weird, this is the first album that I’ve done that didn’t include a Marshall Silver Jubilee, any kind of Dumble-style amp or a Dumble itself. I sold all my Dumbles. I had three at one point and I sold them all.

“One I traded for a ’59 Les Paul, which I get way more joy from. Two years ago, I mothballed that whole cliché of the rig I’m most associated with - the two Marshalls and the two Van Weeldens and the Dumbles and the effects board and everything.

“The high-powered Tweed Twin is just a jewel of an amp. You can play heavy metal through these things and they sound massive. It does clean amp, it does distorted amp, it does anything you want it to do and all of your sounds are in the control of your volume on the guitar.

“Basically, whatever guitar you put through that rig, it gives you the best and optimum sound of that guitar. All of those classic tones come front and centre as soon as you plug into the tweed amps. It’s been a real life-changing event for me. The other thing about the setup of the tweed rig is all the speakers are Celestion. I can’t use the original Jensens because the Jensens will just collapse.”