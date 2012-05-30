Jimmy Page "feeling rather hurt" over Olympic snub

Guitar legend Jimmy Page has told UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph that he's "upset" over being left out of the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games.

In 2008, in an effort to promote the London event and at the request of the organisers, the guitarist flew out to perform with Leona Lewis at the closing ceremony of the Beijing games, even touring the city in an open top bus alongside David Beckham.

However, with the London games just on the horizon it seems the organisers have neglected to invite the guitarist to the opening ceremony, either as a performer or an attendee.

Page told the paper. "Of course, I'm feeling rather hurt. We put so much into Beijing, but weren't helped by the Chinese giving us next-to-no practice time."

It's not the first musical faux pas from the organisers: they reportedly asked if deceased Who drummer Keith Moon was available to play the ceremony.

As MusicRadar's sister magazine Rhythm reported back in April, Who manager Bill Curbishley revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that he was approached by the committee, telling the broadsheet:

"I emailed back saying Keith now resides in Golders Green crematorium… If they have a round table, some glasses and candles, we might contact him."