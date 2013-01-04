Jimi Hendrix Collector's Pack available for pre-order now

Fancy getting your hands on some previously unreleased Jimi Hendrix? Then Classic Rock's latest Collector's Pack, which hits shops on 4 March 2013 and is available to pre-order now, will be right up your street.

Classic Rock Presents Hendrix - People, Hell and Angels Collector's Pack features the album by Jimi Hendrix in full, plus a 124-page magazine that forms the ultimate sleevenotes to the new album.

The album consists of 12 previously unreleased tracks recorded by Jimi Hendrix whilst starring in the 'Jimi Hendrix Experience'.

This special album showcases the legendary guitarist working outside of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience trio. Beginning in 1968, Jimi Hendrix grew restless, eager to develop new material with old friends and new ensembles. Outside the view of a massive audience that had established the Experience as rock's largest grossing concert act and simultaneously placed two of his albums together in the US Top 10 sales chart, Jimi was busy working behind the scenes to craft his next musical statement.

These twelve recordings encompass a variety of unique sounds and styles incorporating many of the elements - horns, keyboards, percussion and second guitar - Jimi wanted to incorporate within his new music. People, Hell and Angels presents some of the finest Jimi Hendrix guitar work ever issued and provides a compelling window into his growth as a songwriter, musician and producer.

TRACK LIST:

Earth Blue

Somewhere

Hear My Train A Comin'

Bleeding Heart

Baby Let Me Move You

Isabella

Easy Blues

Crash Landing

Inside Out

Hey Gypsy Boy

Mojo Man

Villanova Junction

Collector's Pack Includes:

Full studio recorded album People, Hell and Angels

124 -page magazine

Giant personalised poster featuring your name

Please note: Pre-order before 12:00pm (GMT) on Friday 1st February 2012 through My Favourite Magazines to receive the personalised poster featuring your name. The special edition artwork will incorporate the names of everyone who pre-orders the Collector's Pack before this date. *

If you want to pre-order the fan pack but do not want your name to be included on the poster, please email contact@myfavouritemagazines.co.uk with the subject heading 'Jimi Hendrix Poster' before 12:00pm (GMT) on the 1st February to advise that you do not want your name to be included.

* If you order after this date your name will not be included. All collector's packs bought as a gift will include the poster with the recipients name.