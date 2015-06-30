JHS unveils The Beano BNEG99 electric guitar

Sure to invoke nostalgia in anyone who grew up in the UK in the past 77 years, The Beano BNEG99 electric guitar, based on the classic British comic, is the latest instrument to be announced from JHS distribution.

Not to be confused with Eric Clapton's 'Beano' Les Paul, the BNEG99 is adorned with images taken from the comic, including iconic characters Dennis the Menace and Gnasher.

Specs-wise, the full-sized guitar is packing a pair of humbuckers, tune-o-matic bridge and tailpiece, plus a 630mm (24.8") scale length.

The BNEG99 is available now for £139. Check out JHS for more info.