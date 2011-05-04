Jeff Waters announces Epiphone dealer clinics

Starting today, Jeff Waters is hosting a series of clinics at Epiphone guitar dealers across the UK. The tour gives fans a chance to meet the Annihilator guitarist, as well as to grab a selection of Epiphone goodies.

The clinics will be taking place at the following locations:

Wednesday 4 May - Anderton's Music, Guildford

Thursday 5 May - Digital Village, Romford

Friday 6 May - Dawson's Music, Reading

Saturday 7 May - PMT Music, Birmingham

Sunday 8 May - Guitar Guitar, Newcastle

Monday 9 May - Guitar Guitar, Glasgow

Jeff is carrying out the tour to promote his new signature Epiphone model, the Annihilation-V - which he describes as "the ultimate metal guitar".

The Flying-V-shaped model boasts a mahogany body and a 24-fret D-profile mahogany neck. Pickups come courtesy of four-wire Jeff Waters Treble and Jeff Waters humbuckers, offering a powerful metal tone. The guitar is available in both red and black finishes.

Jeff founded thrash metal band Annihilator in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada. The band released its self-titled thirteenth studio album last year.

For more information, see Epiphone's website or Annihilator's MySpace page.