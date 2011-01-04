Jane's Addiction recruits Dave Sitek to replace Duff McKagan

TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek

Jane's Addiction have recruited TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek to write and play bass on their forthcoming album. The multi-instrumentalist and producer replaces former Guns N' Roses and current Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, who briefly joined the group last year.

In addition, singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins have tapped Muse and Glasvegas producer Rich Costey to man the board for the new disc.

Since original bassist Eric Avery quit the band in early 2010, the bass slot has been something of a revolving door. First there was McKagan's six-month stint; then, at a recent New Year's Eve show in Aspen, Colorado, former full-time member Chris Chaney tackled four-string chores. Whether Sitek's involvement goes any further than playing on the upcoming album remains to be seen.

Despite the ups and downs of the past year, the band remains upbeat. "Dave, Steve and I are fully immersed in the process of making modern music," said Farrell. "It has been a great experience thus far, and the results have so much potential."

Added Navarro: "This process has been both inspiring and incredibly freeing. The events over the last year have proven themselves to be a necessary part of the journey as they have led us to our current creative team and direction."