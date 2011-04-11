Jane's Addiction debut studio video for End To The Lies

Whether they meant to release it or not is debatable, but since a working version of Jane's Addiction's new track, End To The Lies, hit the internet last month, it's become viral buzz. And so, the band has responded by offering up the finished track on their official website for free.

Of the track, Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro told Spinner.com, "To me, it sounds like an updated Jane's Addiction as it has the hypnotic repetitive nature of some of our early work combined with a modern approach."

The song is from the band's first album in eight years, The Great Escape Artist, which includes songwriting and bass-playing from TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek (and may or may not include contributions from bassist Duff McKagan).

Despite the rotating bass player situation, frontman Perry Farrell said that during the recording process the band was "fully immersed in the process of making modern music. It has been a great experience thus far, and the results have so much potential."

As a document to recording 'modern music,' Jane's Addiction have released a 'making-of' video for End To The Lies, which can be viewed above. The Great Escape Artist is slated for August release.