James Dean Bradfield's guitar collection

Walk into Manic Street Preachers’ ‘Faster’ studio in Cardiff and you can almost smell the unique history of a unique group.

For a band who infamously promised they’d release one album then disband, something obviously didn’t go to plan. 28 years after forming, the Manics are still here and still shining. They’ve had many triumphs and more than their share of tragedy, but the resilient ‘boys from Blackwood’ continue to surprise.

Latest Manics album Futurology, their 12th, mixes motorik beats, heavy riffs, soaring guitar solos and lyrical curveballs. But Guitarist is mainly here to discuss the guitars of James Dean Bradfield.

‘Faster’ is an appropriate word for how Bradfield talks - he has an opinion on everything, but that’s how we like it. And James is a gear-head, too. Like you, JDB reads Guitarist magazine. The guitar gear in Faster studio is mightily impressive, from well-known favourites to rarities you’d never imagine.

“I started out on a Kay copy of a Gibson. Bought for £25 off a school-friend with paper-round money. It had an action like a suspension bridge!"

Bradfield was a relatively late starter on guitar, aged 15. But given that the Manics formed when he was 17, he can be forgiven. “I started out on a Kay copy of a Gibson. Bought for £25 off a school-friend with paper-round money. It had an action like a suspension bridge! But learning on that was a good lesson in itself - if you could play on that you could play anything. Jumping from that to my Fender Thinline Tele seemed easy - I’d done all the tough work on a really bad guitar.

“I’d actually say: don’t get too good a guitar in your formative years. Playing a bad guitar really builds up your muscles. Then, when you get a good guitar, you just fly.” That said, Bradfield has never taken a guitar lesson and says he’s never even owned a chord book - he taught himself by “playing records, listening, copying, repeat...”

It took a while for the band - then including lyricist and rhythm guitarist Richey Edwards, who disappeared on 1 February, 1995 and has been presumed dead since 2008 - to find its feet. “I was, in my head, Joe Strummer, yet I didn’t write the lyrics and didn’t play a Telecaster. At first, Richey was supposed to be the guitar hero - but he couldn’t really play guitar.”

James cites Strummer and Mick Jones as influences, alongside Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, Skids’ Stuart Adamson, Magazine/ Banshees/PiL’s John McGeoch, Simple Minds’ Charlie Burchill and many others. And today, at least, the “Welsh Slash” doesn’t mention Slash at all.

James has many other guitars, some here at Faster, some not. Observant fans will know of his 1982 black Gibson Les Paul with Angus Young pickups, a Fender John 5 Telecaster, a white Gibson Flying V, his Fret-King Ventura 60 (“I really like those guitars, great necks”), his Gretsch White Falcon, a Burns Brian May, various Fender Stratocasters... and more. And that doesn't include his amp haul, including many Fenders, Marshalls and Voxes, his Ampeg Reverbrocket Trans Am combo, plus a Deacy (the Brian May amp), a Watkins Westminster, and a favourite old Burman. JDB has a lot of gear.

“I take 15 or so guitars out for a full tour,” he says. “For festivals, it’s more likely seven. But a lot of that is because of tunings. I use open G on Kevin Carter and This Is Yesterday... Tsunami is in open G, but with the top string tuned to C.

“Show Me The Wonder is on the Tele, but tuned down to D. My Little Empire is also tuned down... so it’s not just taking guitars out for the sake of it, it’s to make it quicker to play the songs. I’ve seen other guitarists put capos on and play in tune straightaway. Howthef**kdoyoudothat?Ineedtohave dedicated guitars in different tunings.”

You can imagine a full glossy book about James Dean Bradfield’s guitars, amps and effects, but as we said: Guitarist is here to hear stories about some of his favourites. So, let’s go faster...