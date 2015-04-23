James Bay talks hollowbodies, solos and Chaos And The Calm

How would you sum up your approach to tone on Chaos And The Calm?

"As a kid, I was always nerding out about details and electronics and parts. But recently I finally started to nail down what it is I like. My sound starts with P-90s, and the other thing to my sound that I like the most is that air.

"I tune down a whole tone because I love open chords and open strings, and I can't sing in C as well as I can in Bb."

"I'm all about the f-holes and a completely hollow body. You get feedback issues, but I just want to ride with that in the moment and see how I can control it. I like finding that sweet spot of crackle with the air that's moving through.

"I also tune down a whole tone because I love open chords and open strings, and I can't sing in C as well as I can in Bb. With open strings, I love getting that sort of twangy jangliness, but where you can still feel the air in the sound of the P-90s, so it's not indie jangle. It's more like a kind of Motown soul jangle."

How did you come by your Epiphone Century?

"[It starts with me getting signed]. After seeing this YouTube video of me playing an open-mic night, my label [Republic Records] asked me and my management to fly to New York.

"While I was there, I wandered around Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village and played this really cool hollowbody in Umanov Guitars. It sounded kind of funky and cool and I was like, 'Yeah, man. If I ever come back to New York, I'm going to get this dream guitar!'

"I told everyone, but when I got home, I went up on the website and it said 'SOLD'. A few days later,my managers asked me to go to the office to pick up some post. There was a big box in the office and I was like, 'What?' The label had bought and shipped me that guitar!"