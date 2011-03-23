Jackson announces new Scott Ian signature guitars

The Scott Ian T-1000 Soloist comes in single-pickup and double-pickup varieties.

PRESS RELEASE: Scott Ian is a veritable thrash godfather who has made a living out of pummelling audiences worldwide for decades with his huge sound and formidable chops.

Jackson now honours the long time Anthrax axe man with the Jackson Select Series Scott Ian T-1000 Soloist model.

Designed by Ian himself and acclaimed Master Builder Mike Shannon, the neck-through-body guitar is based on Ian's '87 Soloist (the one with the New York Yankees logo on it). It has a super-sized mahogany Soloist body with 1/8-inch maple top and Quicksilver finish, and it comes in single and double humbucking pickup configurations.

Features include an oil-finished maple neck, compound radius ebony fingerboard (12 to 16-inch) with 24 jumbo frets and "High Boltage" lightning bolt inlays designed by Shepard Fairey, Ivoroid neck and headstock binding, Seymour Duncan Scott Ian El Diablo bridge pickup and Seymour Duncan '59 neck pickup (two-pickup model only), original Floyd Rose bridge (two-pickup model only) or TonePros Tunamatic bridge (single-pickup model only), black hardware, Schaller strap locks and G&G case.

The single-pickup Scott Ian T-1000 Soloist 1H/ST will be priced at £2,218, while the double-pickup 2H/FR will cost £2,422.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jackson.

