In the studio: The Wonder Years

The band have learned to jam out each other's ideas on this record

“Like, there are a few moments on the album where we have actual post-rock crescendos. Before, we’d have a bit of a battle with a solo part, where it would be like, ‘Oh, we need to cut that down, that’s way too long...’

“But this time, we were in with Steve [Evetts, who produced this and TWY’s last two records] and he says, ‘You guys need to make this part longer...’ And it’s like, ‘C’mon man, what are you doing?!’”

But with three guitar players in a punk- rock band, how do they write in a way that isn’t a bit crowded?

“Well, it used to be like, I’d write a lead and Case or Matt would write a lead and we’d try to make it work together,” Nick says.

“Now we’re at the stage where we say, ‘I really like what you’re doing, let’s go with that,’ as opposed to trying to throw everything together and making it more complicated than it ever needed to be!”