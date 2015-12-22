In the studio: The Temperance Movement discuss White Bear

When you're a hot band with a growing reputation on both sides of the Atlantic, who’ve slaved away on the ‘difficult’ second album for months, you don’t expect your founding guitarist to turn around and quit out of the blue after the record’s in the can.

I don’t think we could have done it if we’d known Luke was leaving

But that’s what happened to British bluesrockers The Temperance Movement, as Luke Potashnick decided he wanted to focus on his production and songwriting career instead. It leaves the band in an awkward position, as remaining six-stringer Paul Sayer confirms Potashnick was a key component of new long-player, White Bear, which is out in January.

“By the time Luke had decided that he wanted to leave, the album had been made, so he was involved in it in the same way everybody else was,” confirms Paul. “It was a good thing – it would have been pretty weird if we’d have known! I don’t think we could have done it if we’d known he was leaving.”