In the studio: Lower Than Atlantis talk Safe In Sound

Singer/guitarist Mike Duce checks in from the studio, where the Watford quartet have been tracking what feels like the album that saved their career…

Hertfordshire rockers Lower Than Atlantis are putting the finishing touches to fifth album, Safe In Sound, set for release next year.

They’ve also announced their biggest UK headline tour to date - including a stop at London’s historic Brixton Academy - so 2017 is shaping up to be a busy one. But, as Mike Duce explains, it’s felt like the most challenging time for the band he started in 2007…

“Over the [Changing Tune] album cycle, we were dropped by Island Records, our manager left us… it felt like no one cared about our band anymore! I was working on a couple of songs that I’d written for other people, but in the end I thought, ‘Lets make an album, we’ve got nothing to lose!’ At the end of the day, it beats working in an office!”

