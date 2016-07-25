In the studio: Blues Pills' Dorian Sorriaux talks Lady In Gold

You can't accuse Blues Pills of having anything less than a stellar work ethic. The European foursome released their rapturously-received debut record in 2014 and within months had already headed into the studio to work on its follow-up.

We passed a couple of record label deadlines. We wanted to make sure everything was right

However, with sessions sandwiched in between a world tour, it was always going to take time to work up what would become new album, Lady In Gold.

“There was pressure from ourselves and other people,” guitarist Dorian Sorriaux tells us. “We wanted to make a great record. There was time pressure because we passed a couple of record label deadlines. We wanted to make sure everything was right.”

