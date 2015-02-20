Dorian Sorriaux talks joining Blues Pills and channeling Kossoff

A teenage guitarist channeling the magic touch of Paul Kossoff and Peter Green? Blues Pills’ Dorian Sorriaux is not like others...

The idea of dropping your school studies to run off and tour Europe as a guitarist in a blues-rock band sounds like the script from a film, or at least a daydream worth having. But a couple of years ago, Dorian Sorriaux went from studying in small-town Brittany to zig-zagging around the festival circuit in a van with Swedish and American bandmates. But his life change wasn’t quite that simple in the end...

Read more: Vox AC30S1 Combo

"After that show, we kept in touch on Facebook. 12 months later, I was on tour with them in Spain."

“I was studying in the tour van,” laughs Dorian. “And I picked the hardest subject, which was scientific. Looking back, I didn’t know I was going to be on tour, so I would have chosen literature because it’s easier to read in the van! Doing all the math and chemistry was a bit challenging.”

But he graduated, learned to speak fluent English remarkably fast, and with the responsibility box ticked, he’s now throwing his all into the band. They recruited him after a chance meeting when bassist Zack Anderson and original drummer Cory Berry (now replaced by André Kvarnström) were impressed by a 14-year-old Dorian when he supported their pre-Pills band in France.

“After that show, we kept in touch on Facebook,” Dorian explains. “About six months after that is when they started Blues Pills. Right after that they sent me the links to the demos they’d recorded, and then I was recording lead guitar for the first EP. Six months later, I was on tour with them in Spain.”