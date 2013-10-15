In pictures: Vox Night Train NT15H-G2 unboxed
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
The Night Train series has undergone something of a redesign for 2013, and the diddy NT15H-G2 15-watt head is part of Vox’s plan for amp domination.
One of these lunchbox-proportioned beasts has just landed in the TG in-bay, so join us as we check out its credentials out of the box.
For the full review of the Vox Night Train NT15H-G2 and the rest of the Night Train range, check out Total Guitar issue 248, on sale 25 November.
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
Mmhmm, the NT15H-G2 is one good-looking amp, and boasts three 12AX7s in the preamp and two EL84s in the power amp
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
A dark switch helps to tame over-bright single coils and gives a healthy injection of bass and mids
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
Two channels – bright and girth – provide tones ranging from traditional Vox crunch to high-gain distortion
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
Yep, you read that right: this Vox has a girth channel
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
The back of the amp houses the usual connections for speaker outputs, footswitch and effects loop
Vox Night Train NT15H-G2
Nice handle: the NT15H-G2 is designed to be easily transportable via foot, car or, ahem, train