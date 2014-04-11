In pictures: Vox Mark III unboxed
Vox Mark III
Guitars come in all shapes, and the Vox Mark III flaunts a rather strange one. This curvaceous beast first arrived in the 60s, and has since developed a cult following, thanks to its unconventional teardrop-shaped body.
To celebrate the ’drop’s reissue, we’ve whipped one out of the box to reassess its wacky anatomy.
For the full review of the Vox Mark III, check out Total Guitar issue 253, on sale 14 April.
Vox Mark III
The teardrop returns – and it’s as idiosyncratic as ever
Vox Mark III
With three single-coil pickups and a vibrato, the Mark III’s business end resembles a mutant Strat
Vox Mark III
Those trilby-shaped pots are a tactile touch of character, though, and make for some undeniably agreeable twiddling
Vox Mark III
The droplet shape is even more apparent when observed from behind, accentuated by a classy Sunburst finish
Vox Mark III
The jury’s still out on that headstock logo…
Vox Mark III
…but the iconic amp font is present and correct on the flipside