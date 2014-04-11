In pictures: Vox Mark III unboxed

Guitars come in all shapes, and the Vox Mark III flaunts a rather strange one. This curvaceous beast first arrived in the 60s, and has since developed a cult following, thanks to its unconventional teardrop-shaped body.

To celebrate the ’drop’s reissue, we’ve whipped one out of the box to reassess its wacky anatomy.

For the full review of the Vox Mark III, check out Total Guitar issue 253, on sale 14 April.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android