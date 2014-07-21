In Pictures: Versoul salmon-skin Raya Blue Light

Versoul's new salmon-skin finish is sure to spawn imitators

Finnish guitar maker Kari Nieminen’s hand-crafted Versoul guitars have been paraded onstage by a succession of stars, including Ronnie Wood, Kenny Burrell, Allan Holdsworth, Michael Landau and Billy F Gibbons.

Gibbons is a particular fan of the Raya Blue Light model, having purchased and played several, including custom versions with necks covered in gold leaf.

Versoul’s latest creation is a Raya Blue Light model, too, but what’s different is the finish: the top of the guitar’s body, fingerboard and headstock are covered with two-piece tanned and lacquered salmon skin.