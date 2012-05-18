Image 1 of 3 It even looks loud: the Laney TI100 Tony Iommi signature amp In pictures: Tony Iommi's Black Sabbath Laney touring rig

Image 2 of 3 What's better than a Laney TI100? Six of them! In pictures: Tony Iommi's Black Sabbath Laney touring rig

Image 3 of 3 If you invented heavy metal, this is your setup In pictures: Tony Iommi's Black Sabbath Laney touring rig



Tomorrow (19 May), guitarist Tony Iommi joins bassist Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne and a yet-to-be-announced "substitute drummer" for Black Sabbath's first live performance since 2005 at the O2 Academy Birmingham.

And it's in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England where they're currently warming up. We can't tell you the rehearsal venue, but we can offer you a sneaky preview of Tony Iommi's new tour rig, which consists of six of his new Laney TI100 signature heads and eight of his new TI412 cabinets.

If you're lucky enough to have tickets for tomorrow's show, you'll see these on stage. Next stop will be on the main stage at the Download Festival on Sunday, 10 June.