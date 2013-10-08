In pictures: Sigma JR12-1STE unboxed
If six strings just aren’t enough shimmer for ya, a 12-string acoustic might be just the ticket. Fortunately, Sigma has seen fit to release its own electro-acoustic 12-stringer, the JR12-1STE, for the tidy sum of £383.
Conveniently, a Sigma-branded box has just landed at TG towers, so join us as we unbox and revel in this guitar’s double-string goodness.
For the full review of the Sigma JR12-1STE, check out Total Guitar issue 248, on sale 25 November.
Beneath mountains of cardboard and guitar body bags lies the JR12-1STE in all its jumbo glory
Here are the six pairs of strings set against the solid Sitka spruce top
The back and sides are laminated Indian rosewood, complemented by an elegant white binding
That there’s a rosewood bridge with compensated bone saddle, which should help with intonating the dozen strings
Also included is Fishman’s Isys+ preamp and onboard tuner for electro-acoustic 12-string sounds
That Sigma headstock has been extended to cope with all the extra strings
The guitar’s inner label serves as a reminder that Sigma has been in the acoustic-making game for a while