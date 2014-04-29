In pictures: Sabre Syren 6 unboxed

You may not be familiar with the name, but Sabre has been making serious waves with its hand-built guitars since 2009. Now, the company’s new Stock Series brings its meticulous build quality to the masses, with prices starting from £979.

The good guys at Sabre have been kind enough to send the new Syren 6 down to us, so we thought we’d share some shots of this shred-ready axe.

For the full review of the Sabre Syren 6, check out Total Guitar issue 255, on sale 9 June.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android