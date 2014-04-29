In pictures: Sabre Syren 6 unboxed
You may not be familiar with the name, but Sabre has been making serious waves with its hand-built guitars since 2009. Now, the company’s new Stock Series brings its meticulous build quality to the masses, with prices starting from £979.
The good guys at Sabre have been kind enough to send the new Syren 6 down to us, so we thought we’d share some shots of this shred-ready axe.
For the full review of the Sabre Syren 6, check out Total Guitar issue 255, on sale 9 June.
Sleek, sophisticated… this Sabre’s all kinds of sharp, and the hand-rubbed oil and wax finish looks great up close
Let’s talk spec: that’s a Hipshot hardtail bridge, while the pickups come courtesy of Bare Knuckle – The Mule (neck) and VH II (bridge)
Check out that etched model name, next to the slinky 24-fret fingerboard
A series of rear carves keep the guitar’s weight down and comfort up
That’s the rear of the Syren’s svelte five-piece maple/wenge neck
The Syren 6 brings the Sabre name to more affordable instruments without sacrificing the company’s trademark build quality