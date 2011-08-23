In pictures: Richard Gere guitar collection auction highlights

11 October sees Christie's in NYC host The Richard Gere Guitar Collection, an auction of around 110 lots that includes an array of sumptuous vintage instruments and amplifiers.

You didn't know that the An Officer & A Gentleman star was into guitars? Here's what he has to say on the matter: "I've had a love affair with guitars since I was a kid. They have been my true friends through the best and worst of times.

"I never planned to put together a collection, I just bought ones that I liked, the ones that sounded good and played well. Some are very special. Although it's more than a little painful to let them go, each one has been played, loved and appreciated, and will be again."

The auction is expected to raise in excess of $1,000,000. Visit Christie's for more, but first check out the seriously drool-worthy highlights that follow...