In pictures: Paul Reed Smith's first PRS Custom guitar

PRS’s finishing and colour stains have, again, been copied by many makers - new and old. The new V12 finish came online in 2008, but that wouldn’t have been possible back in the mid-80s, would it?

“The stuff was available but the understanding wasn’t,” reckons Paul. “It turns out these guys that made the original finish were really good chemists. It was the same stuff they used on Alembic and Tobias basses. It felt like nitro, but was impervious to melting: it was good stuff.

“The biggest problem has been the bumpers on cars,” says Smith of the change in finish materials over the past decades.

“They used to be made from metal, but when they made them out of rubber the paint had to be pliable - so if you bump into something, it didn’t crack the paint.

"That was the worst day in guitar-making history, in my opinion, because all the paint manufacturers started to add flexible plasticiser to all their paint so those bumpers wouldn’t crack. That’s no good for a musical instrument. We finally have a chemist who is building us paints we really like. I actually liked what was on the original guitars a lot, but this feels very close.”