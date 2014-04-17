In pictures: Orange Dual Dark 50 unboxed
Orange Dual Dark 50
What happens when you add an extra channel to the notorious bite of Orange’s Dark Terror? The new Dual Dark series, that’s what.
With full access to the 50-watt head launched at NAMM this year, we couldn’t resist giving you a sneak peek.
For the full review of the Orange Dual Dark 50, check out Total Guitar issue 255, on sale 9 June.
Well, that’s a bit darker than expected… but the sounds match the aesthetics
The front panel includes a power attenuator, which means maximum tone at any volume
Don’t let the pleasant glow of that LED fool you – this amp is capable of some truly monstrous sounds: Channel A is all-new but still captures that quintessential Orange crunch, while Channel B is an altogether heavier proposition
There’s something alluring about those shiny vertical bars, isn’t there? The B channel’s shape control allows you to scoop the mid frequencies and create thunderous metal growls
Don’t even get us started on that handle, all lustrous and gold-rimmed and beautiful…
The Dual Dark’s EL34 and 12AX7 valves are visible from the rear, glowing with the power of British hard rock, just waiting to be unleashed