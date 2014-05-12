In pictures: Junior Prom's Brooklyn studio

In 2013, the Brooklyn-based duo Junior Prom, consisting of Mark Solomich and Erik Ratensperger, released two buzzed-about, hook-filled pop-rock singles, Shelia Put The Knife Down and International. This year, the two issued a self-titled five-song EP on Elektra Records and went on tour with Panic! At The Disco. Not too shabby.

The recordings were all made in Solomich's Brooklyn apartment, where he lived for the past four years – as in past tense: He moved out two weeks ago. Suffice to say that the next batch of tunes will be tracked in fancier digs. Before Solomich cleared out, he and Ratensperger invited MusicRadar in for a look around the joint.