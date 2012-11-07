In Pictures: guitar highlights from Icons & Idols 2012 Rock 'N' Roll auction

On 1-2 December 2012, Julien’s Auctions will hold its highly anticipated 2012 Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction in Beverly Hills. Consisting of over 550 lots of music history from the 1930s to today, the auction features historic items from or associated with acts ranging from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen to James Brown to Lady Gaga - just to name a few.

And there's guitars. Tons of 'em. We've assembled a gallery of some of the more notable models that will be going under the hammer (along with some pretty cool memorabilia). Have a look, and if you're feeling flush, you can bid in person or proxy, on the phone or online. Visit JuliensLive.com for more information.