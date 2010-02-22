In pictures: Grouse Lodge studios, Ireland

Paddy Dunning says that he and Michael Jackson became friends during his stay: “Michael actually spent most of his time recording in Studio Two. He really seemed to like the sound of that room,” he says.

“What was amazing for me was discovering just how incredible Michael was at playing any instrument. He’d sit at the piano and play all the Beatles songs for us to all sing along to, or get on the drums, or play guitar. Michael was working with people like Rodney Jerkins, Will.i.am and other musicians, but the tracks he recorded were never finished.”

Ken Waters adds: “We still have one of Michael’s old keyboards here. It’s a battered old Casio keyboard that I actually nearly threw out by accident. I guess he just used it for ideas or as a MIDI controller.”