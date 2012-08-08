In pictures: Gibson Les Paul 60th Anniversary Limited

2012 marks the 60th anniversary of the Gibson Les Paul, but until now the US firm has kept a tight lid on its celebratory plans. Here's the first of what we suspect will be several announcements – a 300-strong, limited edition run of Les Paul 60th Anniversary Goldtops.

Set to retail at around $3,899 (approx. £2,500), the firm has aimed to recreate the feel of the original run of 1952 instruments and has paid close attention to cosmetic details, making only a few minor tweaks. As such, it seems to be a relatively faithful interpretation of the original production Les Paul.

Click through the gallery to take a closer look at the instrument and find out more.