In pictures: Gibson ES-335 Studio unboxed

It’s been 55 years since Gibson first unleashed the semi-hollow ES-335, and now the company’s Memphis division has seen fit to update the model by removing the f-holes and upping the spec for rock and punk players.

We’ve got our hands on the ES-335 Studio, and we’ve unboxed and shot it in all its hyper-reflective glory. A brave new take or a step too far? Let us know what you think.

For the full review of the Gibson ES-335 Studio, check out Total Guitar issue 245, on sale 2 September.

For £1,099, you not only get the ES-335 Studio, but also this sharp-looking Gibson gigbag

