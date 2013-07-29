In pictures: Gibson ES-335 Studio unboxed
Gibson ES-335 Studio
It’s been 55 years since Gibson first unleashed the semi-hollow ES-335, and now the company’s Memphis division has seen fit to update the model by removing the f-holes and upping the spec for rock and punk players.
We’ve got our hands on the ES-335 Studio, and we’ve unboxed and shot it in all its hyper-reflective glory. A brave new take or a step too far? Let us know what you think.
For the full review of the Gibson ES-335 Studio, check out Total Guitar issue 245, on sale 2 September.
For £1,099, you not only get the ES-335 Studio, but also this sharp-looking Gibson gigbag
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play
Gibson ES-335 Studio
Well, hello there! Here’s our ES-335 Studio in a nitrocellulose lacquer Midnight Blue, but you can also grab one in Ebony
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play
Gibson ES-335 Studio
That nitro finish sure is reflective –try to ignore our glorious post room lighting and note the single super-hot Dirty Fingers Plus humbucker
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play
Gibson ES-335 Studio
The trapeze tailpiece is nothing but classy
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play
Gibson ES-335 Studio
An elegant – or obnoxious, depending on your viewpoint – tortoise shell neck joint cover appears at the end of the baked maple fingerboard
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play
Gibson ES-335 Studio
And the tortoise shell returns for the truss rod cover, which graces the blacker-than-black Gibson headstock
Get Total Guitar for iOS devices
Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD
Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play