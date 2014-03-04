In pictures: Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer unboxed
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
Fender has been tapping into its retro sensibilities recently, and its latest addition to the Pawn Shop Special range recalls the 1950s Space Race era.
A couple of Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer combos have arrived in TG’s Great Store Of Gear, so join us as we examine just what makes this old-school beauty so special…
For the full review of the Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer, check out Total Guitar issue 252, on sale 17 March.
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
There’s no getting around it: the Vaporizer certainly has a distinct look, thanks to that bow-tie grillie –you can get it in three colours, too: Slate Blue, Surf Green and Rocket Red
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
The Vaporizer offers three controls on its gleaming panel: volume, tone and reverb, plus normal and bright inputs – an included footswitch activates the Vaporizer mode, which bypasses volume and tone controls for a more powerful output
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
Round the back of the amp, you’ll find two 12AX7 preamp valves and two EL84 power amp valves providing the tones…
Fender Pawn Shop Special Vaporizer
…while a pair of 10-inch special design Vaporizer speakers provide the finishing touch to the amp’s distinctive sound