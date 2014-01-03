In pictures: DiVill by Italia F100 unboxed
Italia guitars have long been making a name for themselves with wacky shapes and killer tones, but the company’s upping the value-for-money stakes with the new DiVill sub-brand.
A few of these vintage-influenced beauties have winged their way over to us, so join us as we take a first look at the F100…
If you can divert your eyes from that gorgeous Heritage Burst finish (Vintage White is also available), you’ll find a pair of DVS single coils and a DVH high-output humbucker
The F100 also boasts a vintage floating vibrato with roller saddle bridge for whammy bar antics
Say what you like about the F100’s scratchplate, but it’s certainly distinctive
The whole package is topped off with Italia locking tuners, making the DiVill name one to watch