In pictures: Boss OD-1X & DS-1X unboxed
The OD- series and DS-1 have been pedalboard staples for decades, and Boss has recently seen fit to update their classic designs with the OD-1X and DS-1X.
We have a pair of these shiny, well-boxed stompers lying around the office, so we thought we’d share a few shots with you…
Open up the OD-1X’s classy black box and you’ll find the classic Boss chassis, with a couple of tweaks – for one, both of these new pedals feature Boss’s Multi-Dimensional Processing (MDP), which promises a smooth, refined overdrive tone
Visually, Boss has given these stompers a once-over, with a classy mirrored control plate, plus ergonomic chrome knobs
The DS-1X aims to provide responsive distortion sounds across the entire fretboard, without getting noisy
Both pedals have a standard array of level, low, high and drive/distortion knobs
These special-edition pedals also pay homage to Boss’s heritage, with the return of the silver screw – sure, it doesn’t affect the tone, but it’s a nice touch all the same
Boss’s latest offerings may look familiar on the outside, but it’s a brave new world inside