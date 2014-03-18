In pictures: Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10 unboxed
Way back at the end of 2013, Blackstar gave us a sneak peek at these tiny tone machines, but now we have the finished ID:Core article – and we’re just as impressed by the Stereo 10 as we were when we first heard it.
Let us guide you through just what makes this combo different…
For the full review of the Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10, check out Total Guitar issue 254, on sale 12 May.
The ID:Core Stereo 10 has two five-watt speakers housed in its compact enclosure, which deliver Blackstar’s Super Wide Stereo for an addictive playing experience
Thanks to the speaker configuration, the Stereo 10 can be used for playing your music through, too
You get a choice of six channels, plus gain, volume and ISF controls to shape your tone – that USB port allows you to connect to Blackstar’s Insider software to edit and store patches on your computer
There are a host of stereo effects available: three modulations, three delays and three reverbs, all in stereo and tap tempo controllable
The amp’s so diddy, you even get a carrying strap – aw!