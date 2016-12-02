In pictures: 13 D'Angelico guitars reimagined as works of art

New York's art-keen Quin Hotel has hosted artists and musicians plenty of times before, but its latest exhibit combines the two, showcasing 13 D'Angelico guitars reimagined by a host of renowned artists.

Each of the artists has collaborated with the hotel in the past, but here, they were challenged to use a D'Angelico guitar as their canvas.

For those of you unable to get to New York in time to catch the guitars, we're lucky enough to be able to host the next-best thing: a gallery of the guitars and brief description of the artists' work - click on through for a closer look.

The exhibition runs through to mid-January but some of the collection will be permanently included in the Quin's art collection.

To see the guitars in person or for more info, head over to the Quin Hotel.

D'Angelico guitars was of course founded in New York in the early 1900s, but has seen a revival in recent years with the launch of several well-received models, including the semi-acoustic EX-DC Standard.