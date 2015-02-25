In my life: Paul Gilbert

"I was a big Randy Rhoads fan, but then he tragically passed away in that plane crash [in 1982]. I was 15 at the time, but I’d learned a lot of his parts and I just figured Ozzy [Osbourne] would need a new guitar player.

"I had to go for it somehow... and then, in one of the guitar magazines, Mike Varney [Shrapnel Records founder] had done an interview and he mentioned at the end that he would respond to anyone who sent him a cassette. I made a cassette and sent it to him and he called me up the instant he got it.

"He said, ‘I love your playing!’ and he asked me a bunch of questions, and the last question was, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘15’ and he said, ‘Oh, I don’t think Ozzy’s going to want you as his guitar player... but I’d love to record you, so send me some original stuff.’ That was one of the most exciting moments of my life.”