IK Multimedia and Mesa Engineering bring AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie to iPhone and iPad

Last year, IK and Mesa teamed up for AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie on PC and Mac, and now the company is bringing the same heavy tones to iPhone and iPad.

From the Dual Rectifier to the Triple Rectifier, Mark III, Mark IV and TransAtlantic TA-30, AmpliTube M/B delivers a host of Mesa-approved tones, as well as offering six stompboxes, a single-track (expandable to eight-track) recorder, built-in drummer, optional four-track looper, tuner, metronome, preset browsing system and more.

Stompboxes include a noise filter, metal wah, sustainer, delay and flanger, as well as a 25dB booster, while a cab room allows 3D micing of cabs.

AmpliTube Mesa/Boogie is available now as a standalone app for $24.99/€24.99 from the App Store, or as an in-app purchase in AmpliTube for $24.99/€24.99; individual amps are also available for $9.99/€9.99, while stompboxes are $2.99/€2.99.