ICMP launches Ace Academy

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance has launched a new course alongside Skunk Anasie guitarist Ace.

The Ace Academy is a three-level programme aimed at 12-16 year old students. Each programme of the course is broken up into 10 week terms, and will take students from beginner level through to a proficient level of playing by the end of their first term.

Students can take up guitar, bass, drums or vocals, and will have an hour lesson every week. The teaching on the course is based on a system conceived by Ace which aims to get youngsters playing and creating unique music quickly.

The course will be taught by students studying the Institute's BMUS is Popular Music performance who have obtained a licence to teach as a part of their degree.

The Ace Academy begins on 27 September 2014, and costs £209 if booked before 1 August.

For more information visit the official ICMP website.