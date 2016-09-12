Ian Hunter talks Bowie, Mott The Hoople's mad guitars and the merits of unprofessionalism

In Mott The Hoople you had some bizarre custom gear at your disposal – the ‘H’- and maltese-cross-shaped guitars, in particular. What’s the story behind those instruments?

“We were in San Francisco, with the maltese cross. That was in a pawn shop and Mick [Ralphs, Mott guitarist] saw it. The guy was having a row on the phone and was like, ’No, no, I ain’t pulling it down unless you want to buy it.’ We were like, ‘Well, how much is it?’ ‘75 bucks.’ ‘Well, bring it down!’

They looked incredible, but they were unplayable. I don’t think there was even a truss rod!

“It just looked so strange. It was an awful guitar, as was the ‘H’. Both were terrible guitars! But when I turned 70 Joe Elliot [Def Leppard frontman and self-confessed Mott nut] had a facsimile made of the Maltese cross and that one is brilliant. It’s got P90s in it and it sounds like a [Les Paul] Junior, only heavier. That thing is great.”

What was so dire about those original guitars?

“They were awful! I sold the Maltese cross to a bloke in Folkestone and he said he took the plate off and there was a five dollar note in there and the name of the guy who actually built it. I think it was a Thomson and they were an organ firm. I think they must have had some mad director in there for about a year who said, ‘Let’s do these ludicrous things!’

“They looked incredible, but they were unplayable. I don’t think there was even a truss rod! Pete [Overend Watts, Mott bassist] told me I smashed the ‘H’, but I don’t remember. Then, like I said, the other one got sold to the bloke in Folkestone, who tried to sell it me back much later, but I didn’t want it!”