Hulk Hogan says he almost joined Metallica

Music is full of bizarre combinations, but this one very well could take the cake: Former WWWF champion Hulk Hogan says that he almost joined Metallica.

The wrestler, who used to star in his own MTV reality series, Hogan Knows Best, told The Sun that he and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich were close pals back in the days when The Hulkster was a working session musician. (And no, we didn't know Hogan was a a session player, either - the surprises keep on comin'!)

"I used to be a session musician before I was a wrestler," Hogan said. "I played bass. I was big pals with Lars Ulrich, and he asked me if I wanted to play bass with Metallica in their early days, but it didn't work out."

Can you say "good thing"?

Over the years, Hogan hasn't lost his love of music. One of his big faves is The Stone Roses - he used to play the reunited band's CDs during his bulking-up routines. "I love the Stone Roses," he said. "They're getting back together, right? That's cool, man. I used to work out to some of their songs."

As for The Hulkster's four-string skills, we present the above video in which Hogan joins the band Diamondback for a version of Johnny B. Goode. Soooo, what do you think?