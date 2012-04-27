Huge Phil Lynott exhibit opens in London

Image 1 of 4 A shot of some of the guitars on show at Still In Love With You Instruments

Image 2 of 4 Thin Lizzy's famous glittering stage logo is among the items on display Memorabilia

Image 3 of 4 Everything from Lynott's school reports, to his hand-written lyrics and even his Manchester United shares are featured Papers

Image 4 of 4 Members of Thin Lizzy at the event's opening Thin Lizzy



The British Music Experience (based in London's O2) has announced that it will be hosting the acclaimed show Still In Love With You: The Philip Lynott Exhibition from now until 24 June.

The show features all manner of Thin Lizzy and Phil Lynott-related memorabilia, including guitars, basses and music equipment used by the singer/bassist, as well as tour jackets, diaries, lyric books and even school reports. There are also video installations, archive photography and paintings on display.

An expansive exhibit, Still In Love With You is being run in conjunction with MusicRadar's sister magazine Classic Rock and drew crowds of Thin Lizzy fans from all over the world when it opened in Dublin last year.

Tickets for Still In Love With You: The Philip Lynott Exhibition are priced at £8 (£6 concessions, £4 for children) and are available to purchase on the door or via Ticketmaster.co.uk.