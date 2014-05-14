How to write a killer blues record with John Mayer

“I picked up on Hendrix after I heard Stevie Ray [Vaughan] play Little Wing and Voodoo Chile. The first of [Hendrix's] records that I had was Axis Bold As Love because it had Little Wing on it - that song is so beautiful. That album to me is still the best Hendrix record. It’s that moment where he was just discovering his power, before he discovered people trying to rob him blind of just about every commodity you could imagine.



"It just has this beautiful spirit to it and it’s still my favourite - it’s the artist beginning to realise the musical scope that he could create.

"But I think that whatever it is that makes someone an interesting guitar player starts before you even pick up a guitar. It’s a mindset, you know? I think that people play like their personality. Have you ever known a creative musician who’s really boring?”